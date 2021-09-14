CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Joins Patent Group to Protect and Promote Bitcoin Innovation

 7 days ago

Jack Dorsey’s payments firm Square has joined the patent protection consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN.) The cross-licensing platform was founded by tech companies including IBM, Sony, and Red Hat in 2005, and allows its members access and use patented technologies from other members. As reported by Bloomberg today, Square...

