Can A Country Actually Ban Bitcoin?

 7 days ago

Since the earliest days of Bitcoin, there have been concerns that it’s only a matter of time until the cryptocurrency is banned by governments around the world. For one thing, Bitcoin is often cited as being a threat to traditional monetary systems, with the potential to undermine the control of central banks over the money supply. There are also concerns that Bitcoin facilitates drug trafficking, money laundering and ransomware, due to its pseudo-anonymous nature.

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Below $43K in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

Bitcoin losses continue to mount as the world reacts to the Evergrande selloff. The price of Bitcoin has been steadily declining recently and, due to the issues surrounding Evergrande, might not be done falling just yet. The world’s most popular digital currency has fallen -2.68% in the last 24-hours and down -8.29% over the past week. At one point, on Sept. 21, that number reached -12%. The loss in value for bitcoin mirrors the broader market as the fears of Evergrande’s future permeates the landscape. Other coins to see significant declines include Cardano and Dogecoin, each falling more than 10%.
Bitcoin in ‘good shape’ as long as BTC price stays above $40K — Mike Novogratz

The veteran Bitcoin bull says he’s not “nervous” about crypto on the back of the institutional investor demand he has witnessed. Bitcoin (BTC) won’t be making Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz “nervous” unless it dips below $40,000. In an interview with CNBC on Sept. 21, the infamously bullish investor calmed...
U.S. Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Exchange Over $160M in Ransomware Transactions

Russian cryptocurrency exchange Suex has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for allegedly facilitating transactions for ransomware attackers—estimated at more than $160 million worth of Bitcoin. Today’s move makes Suex the first crypto exchange to be designated as such by the government agency. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets...
El Salvador acts on Bitcoin price dip and buys 150 BTC

El Salvador didn’t miss the chance to buy the dip as Bitcoin’s price fell back to $45,000 after a bullish week. Despite warnings from global agencies regarding its adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), El Salvador’s government continues to seize market opportunities. As the Bitcoin price fell below $46,000 on Monday morning,...
El Salvador Purchases Another 150 BTC Following Price Dump

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that the country now owns 700 Bitcoin, after purchasing another 150. The President announced the purchase via Twitter, stating “We just bought the dip.”. In a reply post, Bukele said “They can never beat you if you buy the dips,” adding that this was now “Presidential advice”. Although Bukele’s passion project of introducing Bitcoin as legal tender in the country is still underway, it is not without its hurdles.
TA: Bitcoin Close Below $46K Could Spark Larger Degree Decline

Bitcoin price failed once again to clear the $48,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and it could even decline below the $46,200 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass the $48,500 resistance zone. The price is still trading below $47,500 and...
Ethereum forming a double top? ETH price loses 12.5% amid Evergrande contagion fears

The pattern’s neckline support near $1,984 emerges as Ethereum’s downside target. Ethereum’s native asset Ether (ETH) prices slumped on Sept. 20 amid a broad selloff in the cryptocurrency market, led by worries about a potential housing bubble crisis brewing in China. The ETH/USD exchange rate dropped as much as 12.52%...
Crypto Exchange FTX Establishes Subsidiaries in Gibraltar and the Bahamas

FTX exchange has announced the expansion of the crypto exchange via two subsidiaries, one in Gibraltar and the other in the Bahamas. Zubr Exchange Limited, owner and operator of ZUBR, a Gibraltar-based digital asset derivatives exchange, has been authorized by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to become a distributed ledger technology provider.
Crypto Prices Plummet Amid Global Market Fears

Leading cryptocurrencies have fallen by double-digits amid a bearish week for the S&P 500 and China’s property giant Evergrande’s debt crisis. Crypto’s flagship asset, Bitcoin, has largely staved off a decline during the last week, falling only 2.6% in the past seven days. In the last 24 hours, however, it...
‘Best bear market ever’ — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

A fresh BTC price dip to $45,000 clashes with bullish forecasts across the board as Bitcoin traders lie in wait for an October rebirth. Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week with a decidedly bearish move — but one that fails to shake investor confidence in the bull run. A mixed...
Law Decoded: US as an anatomical theater of crypto regulation, Sept. 13–20

Gary Gensler gets grilled on Capitol Hill as crypto looms large on national political agendas from Cuba to South Korea. Fall is traditionally the open season for United States financial regulators. The thicket of news coming out of Capitol Hill, federal courts and various regulatory agencies can feel overwhelming around this time, especially for those of us residing outside of these venerable institutions’ purview. It is also clear that the outcomes of these legal battles will have tremendous effects on crypto markets, adoption and, generally, the relationship between state power and the industry worldwide. But that is not the only reason for anyone interested in how the old world adapts to digital finance to follow U.S. developments closely.
Here’s why Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

One of the reasons behind Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations that occur regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some pundits deem it “digital gold,” a truly scarce and perfect store of value. Others consider Bitcoin a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.
Skybridge Capital Applies For Cryptocurrency ETF And Accumulates $100 Million For ALGO Fund

A statement from Anthony Scaramucci has revealed the total crypto worth of an Alternative investment firm in Australia’s SkyBridge Capital. He stated that SkyBridge holds crypto worth $700 million presently. The alternative investment firm has filed for a cryptocurrency company ETF which simply means a crypto-based exchange-traded fund. Related Reading...
