Root is forming partnerships that could be key to growing its business. Both its loss ratio and its marketing spending increased in the second quarter. Wall Street usually loves a good disruptor, but it has been snubbing tech-powered auto insurance company Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). Since Root opened trading last October at $26, its stock price has steadily decreased. Shares are trading at just over $6 at recent prices, down 76% from where they debuted. Is this an opportunity for investors, or a value trap?

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO