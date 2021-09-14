CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Corsair DeFi CASH Token?

 7 days ago

The CASH token is an instrument of influence on the global cryptocurrency market, created by a group of anonymous traders from the Euronext exchange – Corsair DeFi. With this token, anyone can resist market makers and constantly earn money on the growth of the token and on the services of seizing and farming of the CASH token.

NEWSBTC

Corsair DeFi Becomes the Most Talked About Project of September

bitcoinist.com

BNPL Pay DeFi Protocol to Launch Token Sale on Balancer

The DeFi space has grown exponentially during the past couple years. In 2019, the entire decentralized finance ecosystem had been valued at less than $500 million. In February 2020, the DeFi market reached the $1 billion mark. Currently, the DeFi sector has reached nearly $100 billion according to available data....
ambcrypto.com

UNI, SUSHI, AAVE: Is it time to bet on DeFi tokens again

As most of the market’s coins recorded negative gains over the past week, the likes of Uniswap, Aave and SushiSwap managed to register upticks of 1.1%, 2.8% and 6.3% respectively. In fact, the collective sentiment of market participants towards DeFi tokens has been quite positive of late. As per recent...
zycrypto.com

Defi Game Parabolic Announces Live Token Sale On Sep 30 Via DXsale

Parabolic, a decentralized financial game that is built with sound tokenomics, has announced that its token presale is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2021, via DXSale. With a fixed supply of 1 trillion native tokens, Parabolic has set 631,890,600,000 units of its tokens for the DxSale presale. Notably,...
decrypt.co

DeFi Tokens Hit Hard as Crypto Market Correction Continues

Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens appear to be taking some of the heaviest price hits in crypto as yesterday’s marketwide correction continues today. DeFi is a growing sector that offers traditional financial services, like lending and borrowing, but without a centralized entity, like an exchange or broker. Blue-chip projects like Aave,...
The Independent

What is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021

A crypto crash that wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the market this week has led to fresh fears that bitcoin and its rivals could lose all the gains made in 2021.But one leading cryptocurrency managed to not just make it through the turmoil unscathed – but actually soared to new record highs.Solana’s SOL token hit an all-time high on Thursday, peaking at $214.96 according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Just one year ago it was worth less than $2.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogThe price surge has boosted Solana’s market cap above $60...
thebalance.com

What Is a Cash Investment?

A cash investment is typically considered to be a relatively stable, low-risk place to put money that provides almost as much liquidity while earning a higher return than physical cash. Some types of cash investments include depositing cash into bank accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposits (CDs), and short-term fixed-income instruments such as Treasury bills.
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Worried About a Stock Market Crash

The market has been trending downward for the past three weeks and saw big declines today. This has made many investors uneasy. While David Cohne doesn't think a market crash will occur, he thinks investors may benefit from less risky stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW).With the market dropping for three consecutive weeks, it's understandable that investors are starting to get nervous. Market indices dropped by over 2% at one point this afternoon due to the potential ripple effects of a default of a major Chinese real estate company. When you add in recent concerns over the passage of fiscal measures and the infrastructure bill, things certainly appear dicey.
cryptocoingossip.com

DeFi platform Vee Finance exploited for $35M on Avalanche blockchain

Vee Finance says it suffered a $35 million attack just a few days after launching the mainnet on Avalanche last week. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Vee Finance reported $35 million losses in the latest exploit, just a few days after launching the mainnet on the Avalanche network. After pausing services...
cryptocoingossip.com

NANO Searches for Support After Breakdown

Nano (NANO) has broken down from an ascending support line that had previously been in place since July 20. It is attempting to hold on above the $4.92 support area and the 2-4 trendline. Doing so is mandatory if the upward trend is to continue. NANO breaks down. NANO had...
