CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump said GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 'pretended to be my best friend, and then, he fucked me': book

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaN9a_0bvr1pRv00
Former President Donald Trump and House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy step off Air Force One on May 30, 2020 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
  • Trump remains angry with McCarthy after the GOP leader said Trump bore some responsibility for Jan 6.
  • "This guy called me every single day, pretended to be my best friend, and then, he fucked me," Trump said.
  • McCarthy implored Trump to call Biden the night before the 2021 inauguration, saying "do it for me."

According to a yet-to-be released book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, former President Donald Trump has continued to seethe with anger towards Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California after McCarthy blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"This guy called me every single day, pretended to be my best friend, and then, he fucked me," Trump told friends at a dinner in February, according to a new preview of the book by CNN. "He's not a good guy."

CNN also reported that in a private phone the night before the inauguration, McCarthy pleaded with Trump to call then President-elect Joe Biden, only for Trump to rebuff him.

"You've done good things and you want that to be your legacy. Call Joe Biden," McCarthy told Trump. "Do it for me. You've got to call him. Call Joe Biden." Trump never called Biden.

In the week following the Capitol attack, McCarthy endorsed a resolution to censure the former president while saying Trump "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack by mob rioters"

—CSPAN (@cspan) January 13, 2021

"What we saw last week was not the American way, neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let's be clear: Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the US in one week because he won the election," McCarthy said at the time.

In a phone call between the two on the day of the riot, McCarthy pleaded with Trump to call off the mob, only for Trump to rebuke him. "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump said.

Despite McCarthy's later attempts to repair his relationship with the former President — including a trip to Mar-a-Lago to visit Trump in late January — Trump reportedly continues to hold McCarthy in low esteem.

"Kevin came down to kiss my ass and wants my help to win the House back," said Trump, according to the book.

—CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2021

CNN reported that Trump also remains angry with other Republicans who blamed Trump for the riot.

In the months since the insurrection, McCarthy has walked back from his initial position. The GOP leader booted Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her position as the House GOP Caucus chair after she continued to stress Trump's role in imperiling democracy, and he has refused to cooperate with a new house select committee investigating the attacks.

In late August, McCarthy warned telecom companies not to comply with a request issued by the select committee, which included the records of "individuals potentially involved in discussions" about challenging and delaying Congress from affirming President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

"If the companies choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law," said McCarthy in a statement, while not specifying what law the companies would be breaking.

—Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 31, 2021

Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril," focuses on the final weeks of Trump's presidency and is set to be released on September 21.

Comments / 1

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden 'holding America hostage' as Democrats 'remake' US because they 'despise us'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said a recent change in tone from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will revert to nonchalance once the media gives the White House enough positive headlines on the immigration crisis – and that President Joe Biden will continue to "hold America hostage" until radical Democrats' plans to remake the nation are fully realized.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Trump looks to depose Mitch McConnell: report

He’s got an itch to ditch Mitch. Former President Donald Trump is strategizing to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. While the Kentucky Republican backed Trump throughout his turbulent term, the senator rejected Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and denounced the Jan. 6 riot he incited.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop House#Republicans#Gop#Washington Post#Cnn#Cspan#Americans
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Post Trump, U.S. Democrats offer bill to rein in presidential powers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking to pull back powers from the presidency, part of an ongoing effort to rein in the White House in a rebuke to the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. House leaders said the “Protecting our Democracy Act”...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

236K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy