We worked at the same place and I was outside blasting a cig before our shift when she pulled up. It sounded like a box of hammers. I said "your car sounds rough, have you checked your oil?" She said she had just come from Jiffy Lube. Nothing on the dipstick. They drained it put the plug back in and sent her on her way. I don't think it was intentional but it was unforgettable.