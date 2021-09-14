CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Jobless New Yorkers to Hold Rally in Long Island City Tuesday Night to Call for Extension of Unemployment Benefits

Brooklyn Post
Brooklyn Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjkxp_0bvr0hb800
Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City (Photo: Michael Dorgan)

Unemployed New Yorkers will gather in Long Island City tonight to call on the federal government to extend federal unemployment benefits that expired on Labor Day.

The jobless, along with activists, will rally at Gantry Plaza State Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday to demand legislators extend the pandemic-era benefits after as many as 800,000 New York City residents lost all unemployment benefits on Sept. 6. They are specifically calling on U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, to help push the extension through.

The job market in New York City has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent study by The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs. The study noted that the city is still 510,000 payroll jobs short of its pre-COVID-19 peak.

Furthermore, the state’s official unemployment rate of 7.6 percent is the fourth highest in the country, according to Unemployed Action, a movement for and by unemployed workers and their families.

Many of the residents affected by the federal cutoff are low-paid workers — including people who had worked in leisure and hospitality, local services, retail, and the arts and entertainment industries — according to the New School’s study.

The rally is being organized by members of Unemployed Action, who will project images of unemployed workers on the park’s historic gantries.

“During recessions, our benefits should last until the economy has fully recovered,” Unemployed Action Leader Nate Claus said. “Senator Schumer must seize this opportunity to ensure UI helps every New Yorker.”

Many business leaders, however, have been critical of the federal unemployment benefits. They argue that it has been difficult to find staff in recent months, saying the benefits have made it easier for people to remain at home than to work.

But labor advocates say job-seekers are looking for better-paying jobs that include benefits like health insurance and paid sick leave during the ongoing health crisis.

A spokesperson for Schumer’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Post

Council Member Van Bramer Wants to Make “Open Culture” Program Permanent

Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer wants to make a pandemic-era program that allows performers to host ticketed events on city streets a permanent fixture in the city. Van Bramer introduced a bill last week to make the temporary “Open Culture” permit program permanent and year-round. The Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations will be hearing the bill today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Brooklyn Post

Community Boards Can Continue to Meet Virtually: Gov. Hochul

Community boards can continue to hold their meetings online—at least until January. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law last week that allows boards to hold public meetings and hearings virtually in lieu of the ongoing pandemic. The legislation creates an exception to the state’s Open Meetings Law, which...
POLITICS
Brooklyn Post

At Least Eight Dead in Queens After Ida Floods New York City Homes

At least eight people in Queens died Wednesday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought New York City to halt with record-breaking rainfall and flooding. Seven people — who ranged in age from two- to 86-years-old — died as floods overcame their basement-level homes in Queens Wednesday, according to the NYPD. An eighth person died in a car on the Grand Central Parkway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#New Yorkers#Hold Rally#The New School#Unemployed Action#Ui#Every New Yorker
Brooklyn Post

MTA Announces Public Meeting Schedule for Congestion Pricing

The public will get a chance in September to weigh in on the state’s plan to charge motorists a toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. The MTA announced last week that it is holding 13 virtual meetings between mid-September and mid-October where it will discuss its congestion pricing plan that involves creating a tolling zone below 60th Street in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn, NY
142
Followers
92
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Brooklyn Post

 http://www.brooklynpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy