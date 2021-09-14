Why AI and Automation Provide Superhuman Security

Of all the tools managers use to lead their businesses, thinking is the most crucial. It involves two distinct ways of processing information: intuitive and conscious, which the Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman labeled thinking fast and slow. Today computers increasingly outperform people in both. With their raw calculative power, computers easily beat humans in conscious-reasoning tasks, as long as the rules and parameters of the situation are known. Managers routinely turn to mathematical optimization and simulation to build investment portfolios, make pricing decisions, and understand supply-chain risks. And while humans used to be superior at pattern recognition, which is largely intuitive, computers now can be trained to develop their own intuitions from large masses of data using machine learning. In recent studies they proved better than humans at expert tasks such as detecting cancer in computer tomography scans and choosing investment targets.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO