Why AI and Automation Provide Superhuman Security

By Milad Aslaner
infosecurity-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery CISO's worst nightmare is that their organization will become the victim of a cyberattack. Unfortunately, this is a scenario that is becoming increasingly likely every day, as threats actors are ready to exploit new and more sophisticated vectors. For example, supply-chain-based attacks, such as the SolarWinds SUNBURST attack, are...

SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Securing AI and ML at the Edge

Organizations are increasingly turning to AI and ML to enhance their cybersecurity operations. Having algorithms to do some of the most tedious but necessary tasks has taken a lot of stress off of overworked security teams. But as AI/ML become more ubiquitous within organizations in many other areas, the technologies...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Scaling Governance, Compliance and Security Through Pipeline Automation

Security has long been used to minimize and manage risk - and is often driven by governance and compliance. As the software industry rapidly evolves, it is seeing the benefits of incorporating security as an innovation and productivity tool for software delivery. But how do you start and scale aspects of governance, compliance and security across different application teams, codebases and microservices architectures?
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Movius, a Leader in Secure Unified Communications, Acquires Cognitive CX and AI Provider Intentico

Enabling AI-Powered Client Interactions Across Digital Voice and Messaging Channels. Movius, a leader in secure, mobile unified communications, acquires Intentico, a technology company that specializes in AI-based cognitive customer experiences (CX). By leveraging Intentico technology, Movius can provide businesses new ways to engage their customers and gain deep intelligence about those interactions in a unified solution.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

IBM Watson Assistant aims to expand contact center footprint with AI, automation updates

IBM launched an update to IBM Watson Assistant that includes an integration with communications platform-as-a-service provider IntelePeer to set up virtual agents quickly and work better with human agents. Under the collaboration with IntelePeer, IBM added IntelePeer Atmosphere Communications PaaS to Watson Assistant to set up voice tools and a...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

OneLogin Automates Advanced Identity Lifecycle Management Processes, Provides “Any-to-Any” Connectivity with Robust Integrations

New Offerings Streamline Workflows and Reduce Security Risks for Onboarding and Offboarding. OneLogin, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced the availability of its OneLogin Workflows and Universal Connector solutions, allowing IT teams to automate complex identity lifecycle management processes and enable robust integrations across the cloud and on-prem systems. By automating IT workflows and reducing the complexity of integration projects, tech leaders can streamline their internal processes, decrease management costs, and minimize their security risk.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

IBM Watson Launches New AI and Automation Features to Help Businesses Transform Customer Service

IBM today announced the launch of new AI and automation capabilities in IBM Watson Assistant designed to make it easier for businesses to create enhanced customer service experiences across any channel – phone, web, SMS and any messaging platform. This includes a new collaboration with IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider, to set up and test a voice agent, and a new agent app designed to enable a seamless hand-off to a live agent while maintaining the conversation’s context.
SOFTWARE
irei.com

Industrial’s next act: The future of warehouse lies in automation and AI

Much of commercial real estate has undergone a nearly complete reimagination over the past 18 months as the pandemic upended traditional ways of work, life and leisure. While the impacts on office and traditional retail have been devastating — with both facing uncertain paths to recovery — the clear winner among real estate’s various sectors has been industrial.
REAL ESTATE
securityboulevard.com

ASOC series part 2: How to scale AppSec with application security automation

Learn how ASOC tools make scaling possible through application security automation and orchestration. In part one of our series on application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC), we looked at how this new application security trend improves DevSecOps efficiency. We will now focus on the typical challenges AppSec teams face due to today’s rapid development cycles, and how ASOC tools can solve these challenges with automation and scalability.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

HINGE GLOBAL’s Amazon Software Provides Two-Years of Historical Data and Automated Account Audit

HINGE GLOBAL’s Amazon seller software – known as Hinge Axis – now automatically integrates two years of historical sales and advertising data within 72 hours of registering. Sellers’ Amazon Seller Central catalogs are also audited to help prioritize the product listings with the greatest opportunity for optimization. Marketing Technology News:...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Host Security: Automating Protection for VMs Across Public Clouds

As customers extend their deployments across multiple clouds, visibility and standardized security coverage remain a key challenge in multi-cloud management. Further, as these organizations begin to scale these diverse environments, most find that it is not sustainable to manually detect and confirm configurations for each resource. In the January 2021...
COMPUTERS
CIO

Boosting Security with Robotic Process Automation

Automating manual processes with software robots can improve company productivity, reduce errors, boost revenues, and deliver a wide range of additional benefits. One of the most compelling and important applications of robotic process automation (RPA), however, is within the realm of cybersecurity. It’s no secret that cyber threats have grown...
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Why AI Will Never Replace Managers

Of all the tools managers use to lead their businesses, thinking is the most crucial. It involves two distinct ways of processing information: intuitive and conscious, which the Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman labeled thinking fast and slow. Today computers increasingly outperform people in both. With their raw calculative power, computers easily beat humans in conscious-reasoning tasks, as long as the rules and parameters of the situation are known. Managers routinely turn to mathematical optimization and simulation to build investment portfolios, make pricing decisions, and understand supply-chain risks. And while humans used to be superior at pattern recognition, which is largely intuitive, computers now can be trained to develop their own intuitions from large masses of data using machine learning. In recent studies they proved better than humans at expert tasks such as detecting cancer in computer tomography scans and choosing investment targets.
TECHNOLOGY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

PerimeterX Leverages AI to Fight Automated Attacks

Concept: US-based PerimeterX offers protection to websites from modern security threats. The company leverages capabilities like behavioral fingerprints, predictive analytics and advanced ML models to segregate real users from automated attacks with accurate identification and blockages of sophisticated threats. Nature of Disruption: The cybersecurity startup offers identification products for automated...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Enterprise automation adoption surging, security and compliance area jump by 171%

Workato unveiled a data report focused on the key trends that shaped automation over the past year. The anonymised data reveals major shifts in automation priorities as organizations responded to the pandemic, seeking to boost efficiency, increase sales conversion rates and manage their finances more closely. There was an increase...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Secure cloud storage: which are the most secure providers?

The best cloud storage platforms are designed to enable you to store files, data, and other information in a secure environment. Once you’ve created an account and uploaded your files to your chosen secure cloud storage platform, you will be able to access them from anywhere with an internet connection.
COMPUTERS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Make or Break: What To Do When Security Solutions Fail

Now more than ever, the question of a security breach is if rather than when. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seen the rise of increasingly sophisticated security threats, and the criminals behind them have become ever more confident. Their victims have been caught off guard due to failings in security posture. This is because of remote working, widening perimeters, panic and uncertainty. Throw it all together, and you’ve got an environment in which ransomware, phishing and other social engineering attacks can thrive.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

Starting Your AI Security Journey With Deep Learning

You’ve probably heard how using artificial intelligence (AI) can improve your cybersecurity — and how threat actors are using AI to launch attacks. You know that you need to use the same tools, if not better ones. AI security is about having the right tools, but also about having the right information.
SOFTWARE
IBM - United States

AI-based supply chains: Using intelligent automation to build resiliency

Businesses with optimal supply chains achieve 5-15% lower supply chain costs, 20-50% less inventory holdings, and up to 3X cash-to-cash cycle speeds. Yet, most companies underperform due to operational inefficiencies and unexpected external disruptions. That’s why I’m excited to introduce IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, an AI-based supply chain optimization...
SOFTWARE

