Scranton Cultural Center presents "Best of the Eagles" America's Top Eagles Tribute Band BOTE is the most exact interpretation of the music of the Eagles in America, bar none! Each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. However, this is no simple copy band or impersonator act but rather a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically re-create the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of one of America's greatest rock bands. After selling out many venues in the region including the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ, BOTE looks forward to sharing a great night of Eagles hits. This event is being seated at normal capacity, without distancing. Patrons are requested to wear face-coverings inside the auditorium. Due to the nature of live event bookings all performances, artists, dates, times and prices are subject to change without notice. NO REFUNDS / NO EXCHANGES All Sales are Final.