Peyton Manning had jokes for Eli over terrible 2004 game against Ravens

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Monday Night Football” simulcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning for the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game was a huge hit among fans. A big reason for that was the way the two brothers razzed one another, including when Peyton brought up the worst game of Eli’s career. Ray...

The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
Eli Manning
Peyton Manning
Ray Lewis
The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokingly Announced Arch Manning’s “Commitment”

Peyton Manning jokingly announced his nephew’s “commitment” during Monday Night Football last night. Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country. The 2023 recruit has already begun taking college visits, with several notable trips scheduled for this fall.
NFL
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning: Live stream, TV, how to watch Raiders-Ravens alternate ESPN broadcast

Looking for a different way to watch Monday Night Football? Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are here to help. The former NFL quarterbacks have teamed up with ESPN to provide a Monday Night Football MegaCast that will air alongside the normal broadcast. The Manning brothers are making their ESPN broadcast debuts with a new type of gameday feed that will feature analysis from the Super Bowl champion quarterbacks as well as guest appearances by celebrities and former players. The Manning brothers are set to appear in 10 broadcasts this season, starting with Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via ESPN+ and fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN found something special with the Peyton and Eli Manning 'MNF' broadcast

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning began their new “Monday Night Football” show last night on ESPN2, which is basically them just watching the game and talking about it – and a whole lot of other things – while also being joined by guests throughout the night.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning’s Performance

The debut of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” with the Manning brothers went better than anyone could’ve possibly imagined. On Monday night, Peyton and Eli put on a show for NFL fans watching the Ravens-Raiders game with constant skits, hilarious one-liners, and brotherly jabs at each other. There were some concerns...
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Football
Sports
NJ.com

Peyton, Eli Manning break down their broadcasting philosophy ahead of ‘Monday Night Football’ debut

Don’t expect to hear Peyton Manning rip anyone on the field during his Monday Night Football broadcast on Monday -- especially the quarterbacks. Peyton and his brother Eli, who will co-host the alternate broadcast on ESPN2 (which fans can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, or with a subscription to ESPN+) with him, broke down their philosophy on the broadcast in their appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast on Tuesday.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Fire alarm goes off during Peyton and Eli Manning MNF broadcast on ESPN2

Peyton and Eli Manning are doing their first Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on ESPN2/ESPN+ for Monday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson guests on the broadcast. And while Lewis was a guest in the second quarter,...
NFL
Primetimer

Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football alternative broadcast started out rough, but turned out great after some halftime adjustments

"At the start, Peyton started talking at a million miles a minute, as if he were paid by the word, which still might be a cut from the God knows how many millions ESPN is direct-depositing him to do these jazzed up Zooms with his brother for 10 MNF games," says Andrew Marchand. "It was tough at the start. As the show went on, when Peyton and Eli focused more on the intricacies of the game — and not the Mannings nostalgia show — it got better. We want to hear their football genius. ESPN realized it, too. By halftime, ESPN’s senior VP of production, Lee Fitting, suggested to the Mannings to focus more on football. Peyton, we were told, was receptive. This was the right call...The Mannings and ESPN agreed the show did not need a host. It is not easy to quarterback a TV show. Early, the program needed someone to calm things down, ask some follow-ups questions so we could understand Peyton’s beautiful football mind. It needed to be looser. And it became a little more that way when America’s guest, Charles Barkley showed up at the end of the first quarter. Barkley is probably the best studio analyst ever in part because of his most un-Manning quality — his willingness to say whatever he really thinks." ALSO: A fire alarm went off during the Mannings' first broadcast.
NFL

