Cloud Misconfigurations: The Hidden but Preventable Threat to Cloud Data
No two cloud environments are the same. Each cloud service provider (CSP) implements its services differently and requires a different configuration. Understanding the right way to set up a cloud environment is part of a customer’s risk decision during cloud service procurement and setup. As these technologies become cheaper, easier to use and more available, they are increasingly adopted by organizations. IDC predicts that over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using a cloud-native approach by 2023.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
