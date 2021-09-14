CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Cloud Misconfigurations: The Hidden but Preventable Threat to Cloud Data

By Assaf Morag
infosecurity-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two cloud environments are the same. Each cloud service provider (CSP) implements its services differently and requires a different configuration. Understanding the right way to set up a cloud environment is part of a customer’s risk decision during cloud service procurement and setup. As these technologies become cheaper, easier to use and more available, they are increasingly adopted by organizations. IDC predicts that over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using a cloud-native approach by 2023.

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Google Cloud#Cloud Service#Idc#Team Nautilus#Cspm
mobihealthnews.com

Azalea scoops up fellow cloud-based data analytics company dashboardMD

Azalea, maker of a cloud-based EHR product, announced its plans to buy healthcare analytics platform dashboardMD for an undisclosed amount. Like Azalea, dashboardMD is also a cloud-based product. It specializes in integrated clinical analytics, as well as financial and operational analytics. Customers can use the plug-n-play tool for a number of services, including a daily analytics dashboard, performance scorecards and predictive analytics.
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Researchers Play Leading Role in Detecting Cloud Misconfiguration

Cloud misconfiguration problems have plagued security teams for years, with reports of data exposure regularly making headlines. While cases have seemingly declined, the problem persists, as indicated by analysis of misconfiguration events that took place over the past year. Rapid7 researchers identified 121 publicly reported cases of data exposure in...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
TechNewsWorld

Outdated Linux Versions, Misconfigurations Triggering Cloud Attacks: Report

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. The “Linux Threat Report 2021 1H” from Trend Micro found...
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Report finds companies continue to expose data through misconfigured cloud storage

For years now, companies exposing data via misconfigured cloud storage have been a dime a dozen. Over the last few years, reports of companies inadvertently sharing their data often came multiple times a week. Exposed data typically included a company incorrectly setting the security of an Amazon Web Services Inc....
ECONOMY
Gamespot

Protect Your Sensitive Data With This Decentralized Cloud Storage Plan

If you rely on cloud storage for work or personal data, you know how nerve-wracking it can be to worry about a data breach. It seems like every week there is news of new data theft, hacking, or other major breaches of private data. You’re going to need a service that can guarantee your privacy and the safety of your information. Lucky for you, Internxt has been pioneering the use of decentralized cloud storage, it's like blockchain for your information. Right now Internxt is offering new subscribers a fantastic deal: a 1-year subscription to their 2TB decentralized cloud storage service for only $10. That’s 92% off the regular price of $126.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Amazon S3 aims to simplify, evolve data lakes in the cloud

Data has become an indispensable part of business operations. As organizations look to expand their data’s quantity and value, they need to simplify how they manage the relevant cloud infrastructure, according to Kevin Miller (pictured), vice president and general manager of S3 at Amazon Web Services Inc. “Nine or 10...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Why Modern Data Protection is Critical to Your Hybrid Cloud Transformation

According to Flexera, 59% of enterprises name “migrating more workloads to cloud” as their top initiative for 2021. It’s no wonder considering the benefits associated with cloud computing, including reduced costs, enhanced collaboration capabilities, and greater flexibility. And while different cloud providers offer different strengths, this often leads to companies...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Snowflake launches Financial Services Data Cloud, touts big customer wins

Snowflake launched its Financial Services Data Cloud with more than 600 industry data partners as well as large customers including BlackRock, Capital One and Western Union. In February, Snowflake forged a partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin unit to launch the Aladdin Data Cloud. That partnership paved the way for a broader Financial Services Data Cloud launch. The general idea is that financial services firms can combine their data with third party data on Snowflake's platform to test and adjust models, market to clients and manage risk.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos, IBM Cloud Improving Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Banking software company Temenos this week announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact helps banks adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of advanced...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Snowflake targets financial services with its first industry-specific data cloud

Data warehousing giant Snowflake has announced its first industry-specific data cloud, with a focus on helping the financial services industry collaborate on data across departments while addressing regulatory requirements. Snowflake’s data storage and analytics platform is used by businesses such as HubSpot and Office Depot to query and extract insights...
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Rethinking Security When Identity is the Ultimate Attack Surface

The quick shift to remote work because of the pandemic sped up the transition to more employees working remotely. Analysts at Gartner discovered in mid-2020 that 82% of business leaders intended to let employees work remotely at least part of the time, even once COVID-19 restrictions eased. What we're now seeing is a shift towards a hybrid approach. This change affects many areas of business, including increasing the need for robust control of identity-related risk. Legacy identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions are struggling to keep up with this new hybrid environment, and the need for modernizing IGA architecture is clear.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Misconfigured APIs Account for Two-Thirds of Cloud Breaches

Shadow IT and misconfigured APIs accounted for the vast majority of security incidents in the cloud last year, according to a new report from IBM Security X-Force. The threat intelligence player drew on multiple data sources, including dark web analysis, pen-testing data, incident response cases and threat intelligence to compile the 2021 IBM Security X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy