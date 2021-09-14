CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sept. 13: Crop progress and pasture conditions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending Sept. 12, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 28% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 39% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Field...

