CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 Canucks Top 25 Under 25: #19 Lukas Jasek

By Nucks Misconduct
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-22 team: Pelicans (Liiga) Highest ranking: No. 11 (Westy) Lowest ranking: No. 33 (CanucksAbbyFan2) 2020 ranking: No. 16 (-3) Welcome to the 2021 Edition of the Vancouver Canucks Top 25 Under 25 Rankings. The list includes all players born after January 1st, 1997. Seven staff writers (Beggsy, Westy, Kent Basky, CanucksAbbyFan2, Markus Meyer, Noah Strang, Harsunder Singh H) and two outside writers (Daniel Gee & Cam Robinson) cast votes for the project.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Second City Hockey

2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Nicolas Beaudin drops to No. 9

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 preseason Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 by Oct. 1, 2021. The rankings are determined by a composite score from all four SCH writers. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. All four ballots will be released after the series is completed.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Top 25 Under 25: Vladislav Firstov moves up to No. 13

The Minnesota Wild prospect pool has some very high-end potential talent in the big names of Matt Boldy, Calen Addison, and Marco Rossi, but they have more and more been able to slowly accumulate a depth of future contributors that can solidify their lineup beyond the top layer. Nothing is...
NHL
Second City Hockey

2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Drew Commesso pivots to No. 10

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 preseason Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 by Oct. 1, 2021. The rankings are determined by a composite score from all four SCH writers. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. All four ballots will be released after the series is completed.
NHL
rawcharge.com

2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #23 Dylan Duke

2021-22 Team: University of Michigan (NCAA) 2020-21 Stats: U.S. National Development team U-18: 50 games, 29 goals, 20 assists, 32 PIM, +19. Heading into the 2021 NHL draft, Dylan Duke was presumed to be a second round pick with some folks thinking he might creep into the first round. A two-way player with a knack for scoring goals from the front of the net, Duke profiled as a player who could slide into a professional system soon and quickly move up.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
pensionplanpuppets.com

Top 25 Under 25: Roni Hirvonen is #8

Roni Hirvonen has been in the Leafs system for 10 months, and yet because there’s been another draft, he’s not new and shiny anymore. Since he was drafted — in the middle of a Liiga game — he’s finished that Liiga season, played in the WJC, and is just about to start another pro season on a better team that’s expecting to go deep in the playoffs. He’s already scored an OT goal for that team in Champions Hockey League play. Life comes at you fast when you’re 19.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Capitals’ Top 25 Under 25: 2021-22, Part I

In creating this list, we looked at two factors: the player’s potential and the player’s proximity to making it to the NHL. It leans more towards potential but playing well enough to look ready for the NHL is a positive as well. So a player like Axel Jonsson-Fjallby may not have as high a ceiling as Bogdan Trineyev, but Axel has put in the work and looks closer to making the NHL roster and thus is ranked higher.
NHL
PensBurgh

Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #5 Valtteri Puustinen

Our annual, 2021 version of the top players under the age of 25 in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Acquired Via: 2019 NHL Draft (Seventh Round — Pick #203) Of all the Penguins’ recent draft picks, the one coming the furthest way (perhaps literally and figuratively) is about to jump into the North American pro game this fall. Valtteri Puustinen remains a name unknown to most hockey fans, but the late pick in 2019 Finnish export has made his mark in the Liiga and is now about to jump over to the Pittsburgh organization.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
matchsticksandgasoline.com

2021 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #16 - Emilio Pettersen

Team: Stockton Heat (AHL) If there’s one thing specifically about the game of Emilio Pettersen, it is that he is an extremely gifted offensive player. He had a very respectable first professional season with the Stockton Heat this past year and looks poised to easily surpass his totals as he returns this year.
NHL
chatsports.com

2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Riley Stillman arrives at No. 12

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 preseason Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 by Oct. 1, 2021. The rankings are determined by a composite score from all four SCH writers. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. All four ballots will be released after the series is completed.
NHL
rawcharge.com

2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #20 Jack Finley

2020-21 Stats: Spokane Chiefs: 1 game, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 PIM, Syracuse Crunch: 2 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 PIM, -1 We knew that the 2019-20 season was going to be a wash for a lot of prospects in the CHL. At the best some of the leagues started after a lengthy delay. others struggled with a stop-and-start schedule, while the OHL just bagged it all together. The WHL, saw their season start in February and last only 24 games. For players like Jack FInley of the Spokane Chiefs, that meant a lot of waiting around and practicing in small groups or alone.
NHL
chatsports.com

Top 25 Under 25: Ryan O’Rourke brings the pain at No. 12

As Minnesota Wild defensemen go, they have historically come in certain flavors: Skilled and savvy players that play a smart game but aren’t too physical (your Jared Spurgeons, your Jonas Brodins, your Ryan Suters), and then there are the rough-and-tumble guys that can lay a hit but don’t do much else (Clayton Stoner and Greg Zanon come to mind). Then there’s Matt Dumba and Brent Burns, who could play gritty and generate offense, but can be suspect defensively from time to time.
NHL
Second City Hockey

2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Henrik Borgström at 11

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 preseason Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25 series ranks the organization’s top 25 players under the age of 25 by Oct. 1, 2021. The rankings are determined by a composite score from all four SCH writers. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. All four ballots will be released after the series is completed.
NHL
rawcharge.com

2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #19 Otto Somppi

2020-21 Stats: Syracuse Crunch(AHL): 32 GP, 12 G, 14 A, 26 P, 22 PIM, +16. Pelicans (Liiga/Finland): 9 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, 0 PIM, +3. Coming in at #19 in the 2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25, we have Syracuse Crunch center Otto Somppi. Somppi was previously ranked #23 in the 2018 Top 25 Under 25, but fell out of the rankings and now re-enters at a higher spot. Somppi was a 7th round pick, 206th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. In 59 games for the Mooseheads, Somppi put up 13 goals, 33 assists, and 46 points.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Top 25 Under 25, #8: Colin White

In his last season of eligibility for our Top 25 Under 25 feature, Colin White falls to number eight. It represents his lowest ranking since he was 16th in his first year of eligibility in 2015, immediately after he was drafted. White rose as high as third in 2018 and 2019, and though part of that was owing to some rather uninspiring competition, it’s worth remembering that there was a moment in time when White was widely regarded as a good prospect. A first round pick that goes for 76 points in 72 games in their first two seasons of NCAA hockey, all before they turn 21, will get people excited.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25: #18 Matej Pekar

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Die By The Blade community. It was a combination of six staff writers and over 485 fans that ranked players under the age of 25 as of August 10, 2021. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production to rank each player.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

2021 Top 25 Under 25: Topi Niemelä is #7

Topi Niemelä has an argument as the best defensive prospect in the Leafs’ system, currently. That all depends on whether or not you think that Sandin is still a prospect, or how high you still are on Liljegren. After the Leafs traded down from their second round pick last year, they snagged both Roni Hirvonen (#8 in our rankings) and Topi Niemelä only 5 spots apart at the end of the second round/start of the third round.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

2021 Top 25 Under 25: Matthew Knies debuts at #10

The Toronto Maple Leafs second round pick in the 2021 draft, Matthew Knies, makes his PPP T25U25 debut at #10. When the Leafs first took Knies, I was a bit critical in the moment. I thought there was higher potential players available, or the potential to trade down and get two guys who had similar value as Knies.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Top 25 Under 25, #6: Erik Brännström

Considering his relatively small role on last year’s edition of the Ottawa Senators, Erik Brännström generated an awful lot of debate among analysts and Sens fans. If you’re a regular reader of this site, chances are that you too have a strong opinion of him one way or another. The pros and cons of his game are immediately apparent upon just a couple of viewings: Brännström struggles while defending against the cycle, particularly versus some of the league’s larger forwards, but he’s also an elite puck mover who can kickstart your offense in a split second. Part of how you feel about the young Swedish defender is also likely related to your own aesthetic preferences for hockey: if it’s necessary that your defensemen throw bone crunching hits and be defensively-minded above all else, Brännström is not going to do it for you.
NHL
rawcharge.com

2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #21 Simon Ryfors

2021-22 Team: Syracuse Crunch (AHL) 2020-21 Stats: Rögle BK (Sweden): 51 games, 25 goals, 20 assists, 53 PIM, +12. When the Tampa Bay Lightning signed Simon Ryfors to an entry-level contract last May, the news was met with little fanfare. Despite interest from several NHL teams, his name wasn’t very familiar to fans in North America. However he might bring much more value than it looks from first glance.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy