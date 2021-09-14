2021 Canucks Top 25 Under 25: #19 Lukas Jasek
2021-22 team: Pelicans (Liiga) Highest ranking: No. 11 (Westy) Lowest ranking: No. 33 (CanucksAbbyFan2) 2020 ranking: No. 16 (-3) Welcome to the 2021 Edition of the Vancouver Canucks Top 25 Under 25 Rankings. The list includes all players born after January 1st, 1997. Seven staff writers (Beggsy, Westy, Kent Basky, CanucksAbbyFan2, Markus Meyer, Noah Strang, Harsunder Singh H) and two outside writers (Daniel Gee & Cam Robinson) cast votes for the project.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0