Jake Arrieta gave up five runs, four of which were earned while facing just six batters, and the San Diego Padres bats did not have the energy to get out of the hole. After being swept, the collapsing Padres find themselves three and a half games back, a deficit that seems insurmountable with the way the Padres are playing. The Cardinals have fought for every game the entire year, constantly finding ways to win. The Padres seemed like they felt entitled to a postseason appearance.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO