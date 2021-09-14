CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Cakebread Cellars One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™, Ranking 17

Cover picture for the articleGreat Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Cakebread Cellars as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is Cakebread Cellars’ first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 17th place. Earning a spot means that Cakebread Cellars is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

York News-Times

York General ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021

CHICAGO – York General has been ranked No. 71 among healthcare providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work award program. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. York General (York, Nebraska) is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years...
CHICAGO, IL
wccftech.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Wants to Make the Company One of the Best, Most Inclusive Places to Work Anywhere

Activision Blizzard issued a new press release today, following the announcement of an SEC investigation on the company's questionable workplace practices (in addition to the existing lawsuit filed in late July by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for widespread discrimination and harassment). CEO Bobby Kotick stated it's...
BUSINESS
dwu.edu

DWU named to Prairie Business list of 2021’s 50 Best Places to Work

Dakota Wesleyan University has been named to the Prairie Business magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Work for 2021. The list was announced in September. Employees throughout the region nominated their companies, highlighting some of the reasons they believe make their place of business a great place to work. Among the topics were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others.
MITCHELL, SD
progressivegrocer.com

Progressive Grocer Names the Best New Products of 2021

Confirming a trend of some years’ standing, many of the products chosen as 2021 Editors’ Picks proudly touted their short ingredient lists, stressing their commitment to uncomplicated recipes and to quality over quantity. For some items, like Ark Foods Clean Label Salads, that brand proposition was in the name, while others contented themselves with providing their bona fides in their entry descriptions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Bombora Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

B2B Intent Data Leader’s Employees Cite Strong Culture and a Sense of Inclusion. Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bombora. This year, 95% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Scott Laboratories Receives North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Award

Everyone should feel valued and have equal and equitable access to make a positive contribution and develop their career. Challenges and differences are navigated with transparency and clarity by honoring each other’s humanity and different perspectives. Their job is to empower everyone to show up authentically. They must act with...
BUSINESS
