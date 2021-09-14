Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Cakebread Cellars One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™, Ranking 17
Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Cakebread Cellars as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is Cakebread Cellars’ first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 17th place. Earning a spot means that Cakebread Cellars is one of the best companies to work for in the country.wineindustryadvisor.com
