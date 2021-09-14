CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The "Tomlin Tuesday" Edition

By Steel City Blitz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday to you Steelers fans. Today is of course “Tomlin Tuesday.” This means the players are enjoying the day off while Mike Tomlin goes before the press at Noon Eastern. I fully expect that he will be dismissive of how well the coaches adjusted at halftime and will likely chalk it up to “that’s what we get paid to do.” He will also update on any injuries that occurred and will make the Las Vegas Raiders sound as if they are the 1960’s Green Bay Packers. That my friends is “Tomlin Tuesday” in a nutshell. Well, I guess we should expect some Tomlinisms too right?

