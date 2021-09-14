Will The Steelers’ Secondary Keep Improving?

With the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, much was made in the national media about how the pass defense may struggle against the league’s third ranked passing offense in 2020 in terms of passing yardage and TDs. The losses of CBs Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton in the secondary have left uncertainty as to how Pittsburgh will operate in their sub packages and whether projected starting CB Cam Sutton would kick inside to the nickel with second year James Pierre rolling out to play opposite of Joe Haden on the boundary.