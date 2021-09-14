CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.

FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
