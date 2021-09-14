SPEED Enforcement/fatal accident reduction Project set for Thursday

A crew works to clear Hwy. 136 of debris after a fatal crash occurred September 14, 2021, just east of Rock Port, Missouri. A Tarkio, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 136 east of Rock Port, Missouri, September 14, 2021. The crash occurred at 5:17 p.m. when a 2000 Peterbilt 379, driven by Icics M. Vandevere, 20, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading east followed by a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Scott B. Price, 63, of Tarkio. The dump truck slowed to make a left turn into a private drive and the front of the pickup driving behind it struck the rear of the dump truck in the eastbound lanes. Price’s pickup skidded off the south side of the highway and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in a ditch. The dump truck came to rest on its wheels facing east in the westbound lanes of the highway.

