SPEED Enforcement/fatal accident reduction Project set for Thursday

kjan.com
 7 days ago

(Council Bluffs/ISP District 3) – The Iowa State Patrol, in Partnership with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, the Iowa Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies will be watching for speeders this Thursday, Sept. 16th. ISP District 3 Trooper/Public Information Officer Ryan Devault says the effort is an attempt...

www.kjan.com

Journal & Sunday Journal

Single vehicle accident results in fatality

CHARLES TOWN — A single-vehicle accident on Summit Point Road outside of Charles Town Monday afternoon resulted in the death of the driver. According to Lt. RJ Hahn, with Independent Fire Company, the call was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday afternoon for a single vehicle that had run into a tree and was on fire. Upon arrival at the scene, Hahn said, the fire and rescue workers found a Ford Ranger with flames in the engine compartment.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
theprescotttimes.com

MULTI AGENCY SPEED ENFORCEMENT ON STATE ROUTE 89A

The Prescott Valley Police Department with the help of the Prescott Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted a speed enforcement detail on State Route 89A and Fain Rd on Tuesday, September 14 with funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. This section of roadway was chosen due to an increase of traffic, numerus complaints of speeding vehicles and the recent increase in traffic collisions.
PRESCOTT, AZ
kicdam.com

Area Law Enforcement Stepping Up Speeding Patrols

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those traveling to and from the Clay County Fair, and other locations, on Thursday will be seeing an increased presence of police officials as agencies across the area step up enforcement. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull tells KICD News officers will be primarily looking for speed...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
FingerLakes1.com

Car accident in the Town of Benton on Thursday

A motor vehicle accident was reported in the Town of Benton Thursday. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded following the collision of two vehicles on Pre-Emption Road. One driver, Felix Roquemore, of Ohio, failed to stop at a stop sign, striking David Tsibulski of Syracuse. The men were transported to Geneva...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHIZ

Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Sunday Accident

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened early Sunday Morning. Troopers say it happened on State Route 345 in Newton Township at 1:45 A.M. Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti says a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on State Route 345, went left of center, off the left side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was pulling a trailer with a race car on it at the time of the accident.
ZANESVILLE, OH
KIMT

Auto accident in SE Rochester Thursday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews responded to an auto accident in southeast Rochester Thursday evening. It happened around 8 pm at the corner of St. Bridget Road SE and Maine Street SE. One vehicle at the scene was on its side and another showed extensive frontend damage. No word on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Gazette

Speed enforcement happening on I-25 Wednesday

Wednesday, three law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on Interstate 25 in El Paso County, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday. Colorado Springs Police, in partnership with Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's department, will conduct a joint operation with...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
farmerpublishing.com

Fatality accident on Hwy. 136 east of Rock Port

A crew works to clear Hwy. 136 of debris after a fatal crash occurred September 14, 2021, just east of Rock Port, Missouri. A Tarkio, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 136 east of Rock Port, Missouri, September 14, 2021. The crash occurred at 5:17 p.m. when a 2000 Peterbilt 379, driven by Icics M. Vandevere, 20, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading east followed by a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Scott B. Price, 63, of Tarkio. The dump truck slowed to make a left turn into a private drive and the front of the pickup driving behind it struck the rear of the dump truck in the eastbound lanes. Price’s pickup skidded off the south side of the highway and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in a ditch. The dump truck came to rest on its wheels facing east in the westbound lanes of the highway.
ROCK PORT, MO
brproud.com

I-10 West at Ramah remains closed due to ‘horrific scene’

RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and what appears to be a box truck on I-10 West. The accident is still causing major delays. The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation, Shawn Wilson, stressed how the cable barrier prevented a...
LOUISIANA STATE
okcfox.com

Fatal car, semi accident on southbound I-35

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Guthrie Fire Department is on the scene of a serious car-semi related accident. The accident is on southbound I-35 at the Guthrie exit, leaving the highway shut down going southbound due to the accident. The car is wedged underneath the semitruck,...
GUTHRIE, OK
everettpost.com

Fatal Accident on Rucker Avenue

One person was killed around 8:00 AM this morning in an accident on Rucker Avenue in downtown Everett. NB Rucker is expected to be closed for several hours for investigation between the 4100 and 4300 blocks. Please use Clinton Avenue as a detour if you must access this area. If possible, please avoid this area. Further updates will follow.
EVERETT, WA
kjan.com

Man arrested on Page County arson warrant & held on $125k bond

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, served a Page County arrest warrant on Andrew Jackson Paez. The warrant was for Violation of Probation – Sentencing Charge of Arson 2nd Degree. Bond on this warrant was set at $25,000.00 by a Judge. Paez was being held in the Page...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident in Kingston under investigation

KINGSTON – An accident between a tractor-trailer and bicyclist that claimed the life of the biker on Saturday, September 18, is under investigation. The collision took place in the vicinity of Broadway and Wast St. James Street. Kingston police responded to the accident at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and...
KINGSTON, NY

