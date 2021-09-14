SPEED Enforcement/fatal accident reduction Project set for Thursday
(Council Bluffs/ISP District 3) – The Iowa State Patrol, in Partnership with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, the Iowa Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies will be watching for speeders this Thursday, Sept. 16th. ISP District 3 Trooper/Public Information Officer Ryan Devault says the effort is an attempt...
CHARLES TOWN — A single-vehicle accident on Summit Point Road outside of Charles Town Monday afternoon resulted in the death of the driver. According to Lt. RJ Hahn, with Independent Fire Company, the call was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday afternoon for a single vehicle that had run into a tree and was on fire. Upon arrival at the scene, Hahn said, the fire and rescue workers found a Ford Ranger with flames in the engine compartment.
The Prescott Valley Police Department with the help of the Prescott Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted a speed enforcement detail on State Route 89A and Fain Rd on Tuesday, September 14 with funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. This section of roadway was chosen due to an increase of traffic, numerus complaints of speeding vehicles and the recent increase in traffic collisions.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff's Department will be conducting a joint agency speed enforcement project on Thursday, September 16th. The project will focus on the I-380 Corridor (Highway 100 and Highway 30 included) from 1 pm to 10 pm. Their...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those traveling to and from the Clay County Fair, and other locations, on Thursday will be seeing an increased presence of police officials as agencies across the area step up enforcement. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull tells KICD News officers will be primarily looking for speed...
A motor vehicle accident was reported in the Town of Benton Thursday. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded following the collision of two vehicles on Pre-Emption Road. One driver, Felix Roquemore, of Ohio, failed to stop at a stop sign, striking David Tsibulski of Syracuse. The men were transported to Geneva...
The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened early Sunday Morning. Troopers say it happened on State Route 345 in Newton Township at 1:45 A.M. Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti says a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on State Route 345, went left of center, off the left side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was pulling a trailer with a race car on it at the time of the accident.
OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be working together to reduce crashes and save lives in Meigs County and Gallia County, according to a joint news release from the agencies. Troopers and deputies will be focusing on crash...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews responded to an auto accident in southeast Rochester Thursday evening. It happened around 8 pm at the corner of St. Bridget Road SE and Maine Street SE. One vehicle at the scene was on its side and another showed extensive frontend damage. No word on...
A special traffic enforcement effort begins Friday just west of Emporia. Lyon County deputies will be patrolling the US Highway 50 construction zone between Road E and Americus Road. Deputies will be looking for speed violations, in part for driver and passenger safety and in part for construction worker safety.
Wednesday, three law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on Interstate 25 in El Paso County, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday. Colorado Springs Police, in partnership with Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's department, will conduct a joint operation with...
A crew works to clear Hwy. 136 of debris after a fatal crash occurred September 14, 2021, just east of Rock Port, Missouri. A Tarkio, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 136 east of Rock Port, Missouri, September 14, 2021. The crash occurred at 5:17 p.m. when a 2000 Peterbilt 379, driven by Icics M. Vandevere, 20, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading east followed by a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Scott B. Price, 63, of Tarkio. The dump truck slowed to make a left turn into a private drive and the front of the pickup driving behind it struck the rear of the dump truck in the eastbound lanes. Price’s pickup skidded off the south side of the highway and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in a ditch. The dump truck came to rest on its wheels facing east in the westbound lanes of the highway.
RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and what appears to be a box truck on I-10 West. The accident is still causing major delays. The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation, Shawn Wilson, stressed how the cable barrier prevented a...
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Guthrie Fire Department is on the scene of a serious car-semi related accident. The accident is on southbound I-35 at the Guthrie exit, leaving the highway shut down going southbound due to the accident. The car is wedged underneath the semitruck,...
One person was killed around 8:00 AM this morning in an accident on Rucker Avenue in downtown Everett. NB Rucker is expected to be closed for several hours for investigation between the 4100 and 4300 blocks. Please use Clinton Avenue as a detour if you must access this area. If possible, please avoid this area. Further updates will follow.
Anne Arundel County Police officials are investigating an accident in Pasadena that resulted in the death of a 33-year woman. On September 20, 2021, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to eastbound Route 100 west of Catherine Avenue for a reported crash.
KINGSTON – An accident between a tractor-trailer and bicyclist that claimed the life of the biker on Saturday, September 18, is under investigation. The collision took place in the vicinity of Broadway and Wast St. James Street. Kingston police responded to the accident at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and...
