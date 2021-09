One of the beauties of Xbox Game Pass is being able to try out games we would never usually touch. Crown Trick is the latest in a long line, replicating the roguelite genre with its own unique twist. After the huge success of Hades, players, such as ourselves, are looking for more titles to scratch the itch it left. Thankfully, Team 17's latest stab at the genre is a successful entry and one that has sucked us in after dying a lot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO