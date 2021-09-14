CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Pollack: Ups & downs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick analysis of important economic data released over the last week. By Elliot D. Pollack & Co. | Rose Law Group Reporter. A mix of good and not so good economic data was released this week. Initial claims for unemployment insurance dropped substantially again and is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic and subsequent recovery. This trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks and months. Job openings continue to climb and reached a new all-time high of 10.9 million openings. Hiring also declined in the month of July which contributed to the new level of openings. Consumer credit increased, mostly on the non-revolving side (home loans, cars, etc.) and inflation continues to persist according to another measure tracking producer prices.

