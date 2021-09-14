Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette County
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motorcycle accident on Sunnydale Road in Belmont Township Monday just before 7pm. 36 year old Brian Sherrer of Shullsburg was traveling south when he attempted to pass two Amish buggies. While passing, Sherrer lost control of his motorcycle causing him to go off the road and into a ditch. Sherrer was taken by EMS to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Belmont Fire, Belmont Police and Belmont EMS assisted at the scene.www.wglr.com
