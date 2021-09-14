Session A will feature a celebration of the Jewish holiday Sukkot! Also called the Feast of Tabernacles, Sukkot is a joyful holiday celebrating the gathering of the harvest. Special guest Helene Kates of The Baal Shem Tones will be on Stage for a fun-filled musical celebration. Little artists will also create their own Sukkot crafts!

CMA On Stage

Storytime: “The Very Crowded Sukkah” by Leslie Kimmelman + Sukkot Celebration with Special Guest Helene Kates

Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

