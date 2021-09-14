CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Session A will feature a celebration of the Jewish holiday Sukkot! Also called the Feast of Tabernacles, Sukkot is a joyful holiday celebrating the gathering of the harvest. Special guest Helene Kates of The Baal Shem Tones will be on Stage for a fun-filled musical celebration. Little artists will also create their own Sukkot crafts!

Storytime: “The Very Crowded Sukkah” by Leslie Kimmelman + Sukkot Celebration with Special Guest Helene Kates

Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Harvest Music Festival: A Celebration of Sukkot

The JCC will host a community-wide celebration for Sukkot on Thursday, September 23rd from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. called Harvest Music Festival: A Celebration of Sukkot. Melissa Seltzer, the community arts director with the JCC, joins us to talk about what's on the agenda. For more information and to...
Friendship Circle to host Sukkot party

The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will celebrate Sukkot with its “Sukkot Party in the Hut” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 27900 Gates Mill Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The celebration will include a performance by magician and illusionist Rick Smith Jr. Attendees will have the opportunity to do a mitzvah of lulav and etrog. Refreshments will be available in the sukkah. Children will be able to participate in arts and crafts activities and games.
Annual Wine Festival Returning to Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Wine enthusiasts throughout the Elizabethtown, KY community will have a chance to uncork and sip a premier selection of Kentucky wines at Freeman Lake Park again this year. Billed as the E-town Wine Fest, the event, now in its sixth year, will be held on Saturday, September 18th at Freeman Lake Park, via the Blue Heron Entrance, from 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM EDT.
Learn more about the Jewish festival Sukkot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo – The Chabad of Chesterfield starts observing the season of Sukkot on Monday, September 20 through the second day of Sukkot on Wednesday, September 22. Co-director Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld explained how the etrog tree and its citrus fruit, lulav, are symbols of growth and beauty. He also explains how families can celebrate at the chabad and at home.
PJ Library Offers Free Sukkot & Simchat Torah Fun for the Family

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH “A TIME TO GROW: A PJ LIBRARY FAMILY GUIDE TO THE FALL HOLIDAYS”. Why do we blow a shofar? What should we do in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur? When do we sit in the sukkah? The answers to these questions – and much, much more – can be found in “A Time to Grow: A PJ Library Family Guide to the Fall Holidays”, a beautiful, free resource to help Jewish families around North America celebrate the fall holidays in engaging fashion. PJ Library’s bigger refreshed guide for 2021 is available to download now at pjlibrary.org/fallholidays. Sukkot begins September 20th.
Coastal Roots Farm hosts annual Sukkot Harvest Festival Sept. 19

Coastal Roots Farm will hold its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly festival is the biggest event of the year, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings.
9 ways to celebrate an eco-friendly Sukkot

The festival of Sukkot is one of the easiest on the Jewish calendar: You’re not required to fast, repent or eat copious amounts of donuts for a whole week. Instead, (almost) all that’s required is to erect a simple structure in your garden or on your balcony and welcome guests, Covid permitting of course.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hut, hut, hike. St. Louis Jews ready to celebrate Sukkot.

Last spring, Bob Kaiser, a member of Nusach Hari B’nai Zion and Olivette resident, spoke with a Muslim neighbor who had just finished celebrating Ramadan. Kaiser learned that they both missed the same thing: community. “There are lessons from COVID, and one of them is that we were all made...
The Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular Is A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Kentucky And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

Fall in Kentucky is a glorious time of year, with the iconic blue hills painted bold orange, vibrant red, and warm golden hues. There are many places in Kentucky that go all out when it comes to fall; several small towns host festivals, parades, and pumpkin glows that make the season extra festive; however, nothing quite compares to the pumpkin-palooza that happens each fall in Louisville. The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is a glowing pumpkin trail in Kentucky that features 5,000 of the most beautiful, hand-carved creations you’ll ever see, for a totally enchanting fall experience that’s nothing short of magical.
Feta-stuffed sweet peppers for Sukkot

The harvest holiday of Sukkot feels immeasurably more relatable to me this year than it has in the past, because this year I’m in the midst of my own actual harvest. The garden I planted in the spring has gone from relative order to wildly overgrown; a beautiful, bountiful mess. The carrots, which I wrote about for Rosh Hashanah, have all been pulled up, and most of the lettuce is gone. But the cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers are so abundant I can hardly transport them in a single trip from garden to kitchen. The cucumbers seem to appear full-grown every day among the enormous heart-shaped leaves that climb two trellises. Prolific tomatoes which I wrote about for Yom Kippur are ripening at their own inconsistent pace within a huge tangle of bushy vines. And the peppers are hanging heavy from their stalks, glossy and green.
VIDEO: How to Make Cabbage Strudel for Sukkot

A version of this article originally appeared in the Yiddish Forverts. In this episode of “Est Gezunterheyt” (Eat In Good Health), Forverts editor Rukhl Schaechter and Yiddish gourmet chef Eve Jochnowitz demonstrate how to make cabbage strudel. There is a truly captivating part of the process at the end, when Eve and Rukhl stretch the dough together. Seeing this is actually quite mesmerizing, and the result is amazing.
Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown after changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 30 years, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is now charging admission, and only people 21 years and older can attend. The crafts, kids games and some vendors are gone to allow more than 35 distilleries to give tastings and cocktails. The festival goes from Sept. 16-19.
100 Sukkot Greetings and Wishes to Send Love to Your Jewish Friends and Family This Harvest Holiday

Sukkot is one of the most festive Jewish holidays, but it’s also one of the least understood. The harvest season and the struggles of Israelites in their exodus from slavery are both elements to Sukkot, which is marked by many Jewish believers by dining in huts made of natural materials called Sukkahs. Get to know what Sukkot is and why Sukkot is celebrated, as well as 100 ways to wish your loved ones a happy Sukkot.
Newark calendar: Coming events

1. Cars %26 Churros; 2. Social Anxiety Fremont - Free Trial Virtual Group Session; 3. Newark Farmers Market; 4. Sip & Paint; 5. Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Fremont;
Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival 2021

Https://coastalrootsfarm.org/event/sukkot-harvest-festival-2021/. Coastal Roots Farm hosts its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The family-friendly festival is the biggest event of the year, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings.
Snapshots of Sukkot

Sukkot is a week-long holiday in Israel (as opposed to eight days in the Diaspora), with the first and last days as Yom Tov and national holidays in which businesses are closed. This year, the holiday starts at sundown on Sept. 20. Sukkot is the “Festival of Booths,” and its...
