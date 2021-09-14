Box Factory To Hold Soft Opening Of Series 5 Exhibit This Week

The Krasl Art Center is preparing a busy fall with two new exhibits. The Krasl has put together a slate of programs for October and November, and has released the following:. Krasl Art Center (KAC) welcomes two new exhibitions just in time for Autumn! From October 9 through November 28, experience The American Society of Marine Artists North Juried Regional Exhibition in KAC’s main galleries and the butterfly, the flying fish and the hurricane in the artlab. Both exhibitions are free & open to the public, and have multiple ways to engage with the artwork on view during upcoming programs.

