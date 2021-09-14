CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Factory To Hold Soft Opening Of Series 5 Exhibit This Week

Cover picture for the articleThe Box Factory for the Arts has announced the soft opening of its Series 5 exhibit this Friday. The Box Factory for the Arts has released the following:. The Series 5 art exhibits with a soft opening on Friday, September 17, at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad Street, features 5 distinctly different artistic styles. The exhibits will continue through October 30, 2021. An artists’ reception with light snacks and a cash bar will be held on October 16 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

