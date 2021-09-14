Spectrum Health Lakeland Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment

Spectrum Health Lakeland has once again earned high marks from the American Heart Association for its treatment of stroke patients. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the third leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Spectrum Health Lakeland says early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and speeding recovery times. Spectrum Health Lakeland has released the following: