Movie theaters — ever heard of them? Nicole Kidman has, and she wants you to know that they are incredible and she definitely goes to them. At least that’s the vibe I’m getting from this new AMC commercial featuring the Nine Perfect Strangers star. “We come to this place for magic,” she says in her native Australian accent — a real missed opportunity for her to flex one of the many vocal stylings like “Russian, kind of” and “Sydney, California.” “We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care,” Kidman continues. “Because we need that, all of us.” Spoken like a woman who has absolutely stepped inside a movie theater in the last three decades.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO