Operation Cherrybend brings veterans, civilians together to battle veteran depression and suicide
WILMINGTON — Operation Cherrybend welcomed 43 veterans and songwriters to the Cherrybend Pheasant Farm for the Annual Veterans Retreat Sept. 8-13. Seventeen alumni veteran participants returned as team leaders to welcome the 15 new veteran recruits. Several local veteran crew members were also onsite to assist and participate. Twenty states were represented from Alaska to Massachusetts.www.wnewsj.com
Comments / 0