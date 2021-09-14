CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Cherrybend brings veterans, civilians together to battle veteran depression and suicide

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Operation Cherrybend welcomed 43 veterans and songwriters to the Cherrybend Pheasant Farm for the Annual Veterans Retreat Sept. 8-13. Seventeen alumni veteran participants returned as team leaders to welcome the 15 new veteran recruits. Several local veteran crew members were also onsite to assist and participate. Twenty states were represented from Alaska to Massachusetts.

