After spending more than a decade in the MLB, six-time All-Star outfielder Ryan Braun has decided to officially hang up his cleats. “Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire,” Braun said in a video. “While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude. I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you.'”

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO