Women’s Tennis Announces Fall Slate

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech women’s tennis team is set to compete in three fall tournaments to prepare for the spring slate as announced on Tuesday. Tech will get the fall slate started Sept. 17-19 at the Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. before taking part in the ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 14-18. The Jackets will return to Lake Nona, Fla., where they concluded the 2021 season in the NCAA Tournament for the annual ITA Regionals competition. The final fall tune-up for Tech will be Nov. 5-7 at the Mississippi State Invite.