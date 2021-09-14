CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments in low-carbon fuel and projects through 2028. Oil producers globally, under mounting pressure to join the fight against climate change, have stepped up plans to transition to less carbon-intensive production. Shareholders and governments are insisting they plot a path to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Neowin

DuckDuckGo invests in carbon offsets making it carbon negative

The privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, has announced that it’s now carbon negative for the years 2008 through 2020 and that it’s committed to offsetting its emissions in the coming years too. It said that it’s offsetting 125% of its upstream and downstream emissions using Gold Standard offsets and it’s giving the same dollar amount through the Stripe Climate Program which is helping to develop carbon removal technology.
ECONOMY
CNN

Chevron's low-carbon push still puts it behind the curve

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Chevron (CVX), the $186 billon US oil giant, is taking steps to diversify its business away from fossil fuels as concerns about the climate crisis grow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Chevron and Enterprise Exploring Carbon Storage Ops

Chevron and Enterprise Products Partners are exploring carbon storage business opportunities. Through its Chevron New Energies division, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced a framework to study and evaluate opportunities for carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) from their respective business operations in the U.S. Midcontinent and Gulf Coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil And Gas#Bp Plc#Natural Gas#Reuters#Chevron Corp#European#Exxon Mobil Corp#Occidental Petroleum#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#British
naturalgasworld.com

BP, UAE ink sweeping low-carbon agreements

From carbon storage to hydrogen, the companies agreed to developments both in the UK and in the UAE. UK energy company BP said September 16 it signed agreements with Middle East partners to collaborate on clean energy development, including hydrogen. BP si... Please sign in to access the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Chevron vows big increase in low-carbon spending

Chevron is pledging to invest $10 billion through 2028 in a push to expand renewable fuels and gas, hydrogen and carbon capture. Driving the news: The oil giant this morning announced specific targets for fuels production and CO2 capture levels by 2030. It pledged to reach 100,000 barrels per day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Connecticut

The Hollow Promise of Net-Zero Carbon Pledges

Countries and corporations around the globe are talking up their climate credentials, pledging to achieve "net-zero" carbon or become "carbon neutral" in the next few decades. Unfortunately, there are no standard guidelines for achieving net zero or carbon neutral emissions. That means companies and countries can create their own definitions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

American Airlines, Microsoft join a Bill Gates-backed program to boost clean energy

Several U.S. companies on Monday built on their commitment to clean energy by joining Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy program. The companies involved include American Airlines, General Motors and Microsoft. The initiative aims to boost the development of technologies to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Outlook for small energy firms ‘looking bleak’ amid gas wholesale price rises

The Government wants energy firms to “stay afloat organically”, a Cabinet minister has said, as the growing energy crisis led to company bosses saying the outlook was “looking bleak”.Wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January, with a 70% rise since August alone – leading to calls for support from the industry and the collapse of some smaller energy firms.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a fresh round of crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall.This morning I led a roundtable with UK energy companies & consumer groups. I reiterated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

