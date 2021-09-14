CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Covid: Swansea Bay health board advises return of school Covid rules

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in one Welsh health board area have been advised to reintroduce some Covid measures after a large number of positive cases. Secondary pupils in the Swansea Bay area have been encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice weekly. Face masks should also be worn on school transport and in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Health boards 'under pressure' due to cases

More health boards have warned of rising Covid cases putting severe pressure on their services. NHS Highland said staff numbers had been hit by illness or workers having to self-isolate. The health board said it was having to return to prioritising vital care and treatment, such as emergency admissions and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Betsi Cadwaladr health board cancels some surgery amid Covid rise

A Welsh health board has cancelled some surgical operations due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in hospitals. Betsi Cadwaladr health board, which covers north Wales, said the decision was not taken lightly but was necessary to "safely care for patients". And the health board has also decided to significantly...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Reid
Shropshire Star

Heads advised to contact police to deal with Covid jab protests at schools

Schools have been seeking security advice over possible disruption outside the gates after receiving threatening letters. Headteachers who believe protests could be held outside their school over participation in the Covid vaccination programme should contact police to help manage the situation, guidance suggests. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
alextimes.com

School Board OKs student COVID tests

The Alexandria School Board approved routine COVID-19 surveillance testing for students at its Sept. 9 meeting. The board also passed a motion to consider policy at the next meeting on Sept. 23 that would propose a stricter vaccine mandate for Alexandria City Public Schools employees. According to ACPS staff, the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WECT

NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Union County Public Schools are further explaining their controversial decision to end contact tracing and quarantining. This comes the same day WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer report North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to comply with state guidance by Friday, or legal action could be taken.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Kemmerer Gazette

COVID-19: School board convenes for special meeting

Last Wednesday night, on Sept. 8, the Kemmerer School Board met to review an addendum to the district’s COVID-19 policy, which was per Superintendent Theresa Chaulk’s request. The meeting had originally been planned for the previous day, Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with board members.
KEMMERER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Schools#Swansea Bay Health Board#Welsh#Naht#American#Greenham
WWLP 22News

Orange Board of Health warns about rising COVID cases

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in Orange are urging residents to be vigilant against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise. The Orange Board of Health on Wednesday reported 21 additional cases this week, bringing the total number of infections to 433 since March 2020. The current rate of infection is 2.85 cases per day and the town’s positivity rate this past week is over 5 percent.
ORANGE, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Board Of Health Reports Uptick In Covid Cases

FALMOUTH – In a recent Covid-19 update by the Falmouth Board of Health, Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann reported that positive cases had risen in the town over the past two weeks. The Board of Health reported 65 confirmed cases during the seven-day period ending on September eighth, 2021, as...
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren makes progress

Health officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases.Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by schools. A separate campaign by a medical research institute on Monday began inoculating children aged 10 to 18 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.On Tuesday, 1,500 students received shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 800 for the first time and 700 as a follow-up to their first shot in August.Bangkok officials have asked...
EDUCATION
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy