Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure after being substituted for Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, with manager Mauricio Pochettino opting to remove the star summer signing despite the need to find a late winner against Lyon on Sunday night.Earlier in the match the former Barcelona star had struck the frame of the goal directly from a free-kick, before PSG had to come from behind following Lucas Paqueta’s fine finish. Neymar then won a contentiously given penalty which he dispatched himself for the equaliser.Messi was then subbed off for fellow summer arrival Achraf Hakimi with 15 minutes to play as PSG...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO