Home co-ownership platform Pacaso raises $125 million in round led by SoftBank

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pacaso, a property co-ownership sales and management platform launched only about a year ago, said on Tuesday it raised $125 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 which valued the company at $1.5 billion. Pacaso buys luxury homes, renovates and furnishes them,...

