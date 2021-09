The International Monetary Fund's board of directors met Tuesday over charges that its director, Kristalina Georgieva, pressured staff in 2017 when she was the World Bank CEO to change data in a key ranking report to paint China in a more positive light. The board did not announce any immediate decision and said it would meet again "soon." "The IMF's Executive Board met today for an initial briefing from the Ethics Committee on the matter related to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's alleged role in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 as described in the Investigation's Report," the IMF said in a statement. It added that the board "emphasized the importance it attached to conducting a thorough, objective, and timely review and agreed to meet again soon for a further discussion."

