COKATO -- A Cokato man was killed in a crash on Highway 12 early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Cokato. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck pulling a grain hopper trailer was going east in the right lane of Highway 12 with its lights on and a pedestrian was standing in the lane directly in the way of the truck.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO