HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 308's enrollment numbers taken on Monday are not quite what were estimated, according to USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks. "We're not going to be up in enrollment," Folks said. "We're just going to be slightly down overall prek-12. Last year, we had 4,068 and the numbers came in at 4,035. That's a 33-student drop."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO