Fort Bend County, TX

Literacy Council Spelling Bee crowns “Bronco Bees” from Houston Methodist Sugar Land as the “Best Spellers in Fort Bend County”

Fort Bend Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUGAR LAND – Literacy Council issued the challenge seeking the Best Spellers in Fort Bend County. While six teams took up the challenge, only the Bronco Bees from Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital reigned supreme and were crowned the “Best Spellers in Fort Bend County” during the 12th Annual Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee benefiting the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County. This is the second win for Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

www.fbherald.com

