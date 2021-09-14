Rollover Accident In Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rollover crash on Highway 11 in Benton Township Monday around 3pm. 19 year old Olivia Cook, of Kansas City, Missouri was traveling west on Highway 11 when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to exit the roadway, striking a tree and rolling several times. Cook’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. The driver and passengers were all taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cook was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Benton First Response, Hazel Green EMS, Shullsburg EMS, and the Benton Fire Department assisted at the scene.www.wglr.com
