HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The SW Bricktown Fiesta is coming up Saturday night. "This year, we kind of opted out on the National Night Out and we decided to do a Hispanic festival in September," said Jesse Juma. "I saw Oscar Garcia at another concert and I said, could you ask your dad, would you think you guys would be able to get back together again? They haven't played in about eight years since they took a hiatus. I said, do you think your dad's band would get back together again for this Fiesta? I think Oscar and I both thought it was a reach, but he goes, yeah, I'll ask my dad. His dad turned around and came back and said yes."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO