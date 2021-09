HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The COVID-19 case numbers appear to be falling slightly as of the Monday report on the county's dashboard. Case count in Reno County is down to 625 as of Monday. It was as high as 680 on the 14th. Of the 8,935 resolved cases (either recovery or death) 155 have died, for a death rate of 1.7%.

