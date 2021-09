Indoor cannabis cultivation is officially legal in downtown Crescent City. The city council affirmed the right of Ocean Grown, LLC to exist on front Street on Tuesday. The council upheld the planning commission’s ruling in favor of the operation at the former Turf Club. The facility at 900 Front Street followed all conditions of the city’s ordinance and could not be lawfully denied, according to planning consultant Garry Rees.

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO