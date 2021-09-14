CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood: Release date, gameplay trailer & more

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Valve’s Left 4 Dead series. Like those games, it also involves a team of players blasting zombies. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming horror shooter. Back 4 Blood is currently being developed by Turtle Rock Studios and set to be published...

www.dexerto.com

IGN

Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer

Godstrike, the time-based bullet hell, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 14, 2021. The game is also available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. In Godstrike, face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity. Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steel Assault - Release Date Trailer

Steel Assault, the upcoming 2D platformer, is heading to Nintendo Switch and PC on September 28, 2021. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, enemies, and more, and get ready to punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America when the game launches.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Shiki Tohno Gameplay Video Released

Type-Moon has released a new Melty Blood: Type Lumina gameplay video. This new footage focused on Shiki Tohno and his Mystic Eyes of Death Perception. Previously, Type-Moon shared a gameplay preview, which highlighted just a few of things the character will be able to do in Melty Blood: Type Lumina. This new footage provides a more in-depth look at the various combos the character can execute. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt Release Date

Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt, the Vampire The Masquerade Battle Royale spin-off, came out earlier this year in Early Access on Steam. Recently during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, we also got news about the Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt Release Date on PS5. Here is when the game will be coming out.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

The Nightmare begins in a new trailer for Back 4 Blood

The Nightmare begins in a new trailer for Back 4 Blood. Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios have released a new Back 4 Blood trailer that gives an overview of the Ridden disaster. You’ve probably played Back 4 Blood beta. If so, you know that story is not a major...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Back 4 Blood - Campaign Trailer

Watch the latest action-packed trailer for Back 4 Blood to learn more about the narrative elements of the campaign in the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game. Motivated by their fearless leader known as "Mom," who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity's fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs. Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Alan Wake Remastered launch date announced plus a new gameplay trailer

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered will launch on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Alan Wake Remastered will include the main game and two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. The game will be available to longtime fans and new players alike, arriving on PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time in the franchise’s history, PlayStation consoles.
TECHNOLOGY
vg247.com

Check out this Back 4 Blood campaign trailer

This new Back 4 Blood trailer will give you an idea of what to expect from the campaign. In the game, you are at the center of a war against the Ridden, which were once human and now the hosts of a parasite that have turned them into dangerous creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Epic Games free games of the week – September 2021

Epic Games often gives out some amazing games each week to its players, and there have been some hidden gems throughout the months that players cannot believe are free right now!. There’s nothing wrong with getting anything for free in life, and when it comes to games players have been...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Disney+ releases ‘Hawkeye’ trailer with holiday release date

Disney+ has released the first-ever trailer for the much-anticipated TV series Hawkeye, along with a release date of November 24, 2021. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, with a supporting cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is written by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Does Diablo 2 Resurrected have a physical copy? Players let down by digital release

Diablo 2 Resurrected brings Blizzard’s iconic Diablo 2 into the modern age, but will it come with a cool physical edition like the original?. One of the best things about playing the original Diablo games were the physical editions filled with terrifyingly cool artwork and how-to instructions for new players. Oozing heavy metal vibes, they were a great addition to your gaming collection – although your mom probably disagreed.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online players suggest change to Oppressor MK2 bike to defeat trolls

GTA Online players have suggested some pretty drastic changes for the Oppressor MK2 bikes that would help stop trolls ruining lobbies. Anyone who has dropped into a chaotic public lobby in GTA Online will have crossed paths with an Oppressor MK2. The deadly hoverbike is the vehicle of choice for many players who want to get around Los Santos in a flash.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Lester finally earns his cut after mysteriously appearing in GTA Online heists

Lester is the infamous brains behind the operation in GTA V and Online, but now he’s apparently showing up as a player character skin in some heist lobbies. Every GTA player, whether they prefer online or campaign play, probably knows who Lester Crest is. He always seems to be there setting up the next big score from the shadows, but now it looks like he’s finally getting in on the action himself.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Don’t lose hope: Overwatch 2 will save the franchise and OWL

Overwatch 2 has been long delayed, causing many players to leave the game, but not a single person should be ruling out a revival for the franchise or its esport. The sequel for Activision Blizzard’s ability shooter, Overwatch, was announced back at Blizzcon 2019. Back then, many thought the game had the potential to come out in 2020, or 2021 at the latest.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD Vanguard: How to get rid of blinding sun glare

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta has given players an opportunity to test out the game and give feedback to the devs. From balancing weapons to fixing spawns there have been tons of things that need fixing but no problem is bigger than the blinding sun. Recently, a player figured a workaround to turn the glaring sun off, here’s how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs to gather feedback from OWL pros in week-long playtest

As the Overwatch 2 devs plan to reveal new details about Sombra and Bastion at the OWL Grand Finals, pros in Hawaii will be providing feedback in a week-long playtest. The Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin on September 22 with the five top NA-based teams in Hawaii set to play against the best Asia has to offer and crown the last-ever Overwatch 1 champs.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Unite lets dead players finish their abilities and people want it fixed

Pokémon Unite can sometimes let abilities finish dealing their damage even after the player who used it died, and people want a bit more consistency or a fix. Battles in any MOBA can be decided with split-second decision-making that can leave the winning players with barely any health leftover. That’s why a strange bug in Pokémon Unite can get really costly for a team that wins a skirmish.
VIDEO GAMES

