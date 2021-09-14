CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Knows Just How Damaging It Is for Teen Girls

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several months now, Facebook execs have been kicking around an eerie product idea few people seem to want: Instagram for Kids. Given the negative mental-health outcomes the app’s youngest users already report, lots of parents, lawmakers, and almost all the nation’s attorneys general have lobbied the company to please not. Nonetheless, Facebook persists — the youths are a lucrative market! — even though its own research reportedly confirms that for teens, Instagram outpaces other social-media platforms when it comes to fostering feelings of anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

The Guardian

‘I felt my body wasn’t good enough’: teenage troubles with Instagram

Internal research by Facebook that found its Instagram app worsens body image issues for young users has been leaked, revealing how aware the social media giant is of its product’s effect on mental health. According to leaked documents, research by the company over the last two years has consistently found that the photo-sharing platform is harmful to a large proportion of its users – particularly teenage girls. The app worsens body image issues for one in three teenage girls, according to the internal presentation seen by the Wall Street Journal.
theapopkavoice.com

Facebook has known for a year and a half that Instagram is bad for teens despite claiming otherwise – here are the harms researchers have been documenting for years

Even in studies in which participants knew the photos they were shown on Instagram were retouched and reshaped, adolescent girls still felt worse about their bodies after viewing them. Here’s how parents can help!. By Christia Spears Brown, Professor of Psychology, University of Kentucky. Facebook officials had internal research in...
NBC San Diego

Facebook Documents Show How Toxic Instagram Is for Teens, Wall Street Journal Reports

Facebook has repeatedly found that its photo-sharing app is harmful to a significant percentage of teenagers, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday. The Journal cited internal Facebook studies over the past three years that examined how Instagram affects its young user base, with teenage girls being most notably harmed.
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Make Instagram Infographics

Instagram slideshows are a great way to engage your audience, share your knowledge, and establish your brand all in one go! So today, we will be learning how to make infographics for Instagram using customizable graphs, custom fonts, and simple shapes in Photoshop. The best part? You can reuse these...
InsideHook

Facebook Is Well Aware of How Destructive Instagram Is for Teens

A new report from the Wall Street Journal confirms what most of us already know: Instagram is hella toxic. Based on internal research Facebook has kept secret for two years and which was recently acquired by the WSJ, the social media company is fully aware of how its photo-sharing app negatively impacts its young users’ mental health and worsens body image issues, specifically for teen girls. Here are just some of the bleak findings from Facebook’s internal research:
hypebeast.com

Instagram Recognizes Its Direct Effects on Teen Girls in Company Report

For the past three years, Facebook has conducted internal studies to examine the direct effects of Instagram on its younger user base, namely teenage girls. The report has repeatedly found that Instagram continuously adds to the toxic body image issued amongst teenage girls. Wall Street Journal reports that an internal...
