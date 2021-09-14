Cat-Dawg soccer games set up for big thrills

The atmosphere at the Columbia Falls High School soccer field tonight might feel more like a playoff game than a midseason one: Whitefish is coming to town.

Four of the best teams in the state will take the field to showcase their talents and stoke the rivalry.

The girls play first, at 5 p.m. Whitefish has scored more than anyone in the state thus far and is undefeated (5-0 overall, 2-0 conference). And the Lady Dawgs might have a bit of a chip on their shoulders after losing in the 2020 A state final to Laurel. They’ve outscored opponents 44-4 and most recently beat Libby 11-1.

Senior Emma Barron is Whitefish’s leading scorer with 12 goals. Sophie Olson, also a senior, has seven.

“They (Whitefish) won the conference last year so it’s theirs to lose until proven otherwise,” Columbia Falls girls coach Thomas Clark said. “But I think we’ve got a real shot to defend our home field and make a go for it. I feel like the conference is up for grabs and we’ll try to prove that on Tuesday.”

Columbia Falls has one loss, to state champ Laurel, but is solidly at 4-1-0 and 1-0. The Wildkats are fresh off a game in Stevensville, where they dealt the Yellowjackets their first loss of the season.

Senior Maddie Robison (10 goals) leads a balanced attack and though she might not be scoring at her usual clip yet (her 32 goals last year led the state), she’s still setting up goals and recently set a state record for most career assists (34). Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz has six goals.

“This is the first year we’re going to play them and I don’t really have any deep concerns,” Whitefish girls coach Roland Benedict said. “The girls are probably more worried than I am. Every time we play each other, (these games are) big. And then now most recently, because we’re both two of the best teams in the state.”

O’Brien Byrd’s squad kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight against Whitefish, the team that beat them in the 2020 state final after the Wildcats’ almost improbable playoff run with the youngest starting 11 in the state.

Whitefish had one tie last year on its’ otherwise impeccable record. The team has also not lost a game in almost four years. This time, both teams come in undefeated. The Wildcats are 4-0-1 (1-0 conference) and the Bulldogs are 5-0 and 2-0.

“They’re without a doubt the favorites,” Byrd said.

But if anyone could put up a good fight against the Whitefish powerhouse, it’s probably the Wildcats.

Three of the top ten scorers in the state are from Columbia Falls: Kai Golan, Findley Sundberg and Dale Blickhan.

Whitefish has the No. 1 scorer in the state in Gabe Menicke and has outscored opponents 40-3. Not far off that, Columbia Falls has outscored opponents 29-4. “We’ll have to really be on to make it a competitive game,” Byrd said. “The outcome of that game won’t decide the season but it’s going to speak volumes.”

Sports editor Katie Brown can be reached at 758-4426 or kbrown@dailyinterlake.com