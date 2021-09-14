Add An Autumn Adventure To Your Itinerary With A Visit To Freedom Farms Near Pittsburgh

Entrepreneurs all have something – a dream or a vision, perhaps – that drives them to take the leap into the unknown. Starting a business, after all, comes with a lot of unknowns. Will the business be a hit or a miss? Will it beat the odds in a crowded playing field? The what if’s and uncertainly can often drive some to set their entrepreneurial dreams aside for another time — or altogether. When you walk through the front door of Midnight Izzy’s in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, you just might be lucky enough to meet owner Joyce McKenzie. Her reason for starting her popular pet supply shop is one of the most powerful: a mother’s love for her son.

