UPDATE: Five Pedestrians Hit at Johnston & University in Lafayette

By Bernadette Lee
 7 days ago
Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the investigation into today's accident continues. She confirms to us now that a total of five pedestrians were struck during the incident today. Four people were just standing on the curb in front of Domino's Pizza at the corner of Johnston Street and University when Lafayette Police officials say the driver of one vehicle ran a red light. This caused a chain reaction of events.

