Splitgate Developer Raises $100 Million In Funding, Will Remain Independent

We tend not to make a habit of covering every time a video game company announces some new funding or new influx of cash from one source or another. But Splitgate developer 1047 Games has made a habit of wow-ing us with some jaw-dropping numbers over the past few months, making it hard to look away. First, it got $6.5 million in May, followed by another $10 million in July -- but those both pale in comparison to the sum that was announced today.