CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Splitgate Developer Raises $100 Million In Funding, Will Remain Independent

mmobomb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tend not to make a habit of covering every time a video game company announces some new funding or new influx of cash from one source or another. But Splitgate developer 1047 Games has made a habit of wow-ing us with some jaw-dropping numbers over the past few months, making it hard to look away. First, it got $6.5 million in May, followed by another $10 million in July -- but those both pale in comparison to the sum that was announced today.

www.mmobomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round

With a clutch of high-profile VCs on board, Amasa is going to unveil a one-of-a-kind micropayment stream dashboard. Amasa completes strategic funding round with $1.5 million raised. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Amasa has successfully completed its strategic funding round. In total, its team raises $1.5 million...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Splitgate is only 25% complete says developer

According to developer 1047 Games, development on multiplayer shooter Splitgate is only 25% complete. And thanks to a recent $100m investment, the game’s scope is “through the roof.”. In an interview with TechCrunch, the studio’s co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx says “There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we...
VIDEO GAMES
meatpoultry.com

Good Meat raises $97 million in latest funding round

SAN FRANCISCO — The Good Meat division of Eat Just Inc. secured another $97 million in funding after an initial $170 million publicized in May. Good Meat specializes in the production of cellular meat, also known as cultivated meat. Good Meat also named Dan Glickman, who served as US Secretary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theblockcrypto.com

Blockchain startup Blockdaemon raises $155 million in Series B funding

Blockdaemon, a New York-based startup that builds blockchain nodes and other tech, has raised $155 million at a valuation of $1.26 billion. According to a release announcing the Series B funding round, SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 led the round. New investors Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital participated in the round, as well as existing investors Boldstart Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Greenspring Associates, CoinFund, Kenetic, Kraken Ventures, Borderless Capital, and Lerer Hippeau.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Splitgate Developer#Digital Extremes
NME

‘Splitgate’ developers want to be the “next Riot Games” according to CEO

The co-founder and CEO of Splitgate developer, 1047 Games, has announced that he wants the company to be “the next Riot Games“. In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Ian Proulx talked about the runaway success of the game so far, crediting a dedicated community and “taking a Silicon Valley approach to running a game business”.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Whatnot Raises $150 Million In Funding

Whatnot, the live stream shopping platform and marketplace, announced it has raised $150 million in Series C funding from returning investors Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and new investor CapitalG. They join angel investors Andre Iguodala, Logan Paul, Gokul Rajaram, Nilam Ganenthiran, and others, bringing the company’s total funding to $225 million.
BUSINESS
siliconhillsnews.com

Sante Ventures Raises $260 Million for its Fourth Fund

Sante Ventures, an early-stage healthcare, and life sciences investment firm, announced it has raised $260 million for its Fund IV. The Austin-based investment firm plans to invest the funds in building a portfolio of 15-25 investments across biotech, health tech, and medtech businesses that demonstrate the genuine potential to deliver better health outcomes at lower costs.
MARKETS
siliconhillsnews.com

Self Financial Raises $50 Million in Funding

Self Financial announced it has raised $50 million in additional funding. The Austin-based fintech company has raised $127 million to date, including $40 million in funding last December. The Series E round of funding was led by Altos Ventures with participation from Meritech Capital and Conductive Ventures. The company plans...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin fund launched by NYDIG has raised nearly $17 million to date

A bitcoin fund created by investment services firm NYDIG has raised nearly $17 million to date. NYDIG Bitcoin Fund LP, which made its first sale in July 2019, has raised $16.95 million from a total of 121 investors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from September 17. The prior filing, published last October, showed a total of $4.95 million in sales.
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Foxquilt raises $8 million in Series A funding

Foxquilt has raised a CA$8 million (around US$6.33 million) Series A financing round – with the new capital going towards the insurtech’s talent acquisition, product development, and expansion efforts in both the US and Canada. The financing round was led by Luge Capital. Other participants included insurer AmTrust Financial, Extreme...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Recruiting technology company Humanly.io raises $4.2 million in seed funding round

A technology company that uses artificial intelligence in recruiting job candidates has raised $4.2 million, including funding from two local venture capital firms. Humanly.io is headquartered in Seattle and Sacramento, and it raised the recent seed fund from investors including Moneta Ventures of Folsom and Growth Factory Capital in Rocklin.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Software developer assessment platform CodeSignal raises $50M in new funding

Data-driven tech talent recruiting platform CodeSignal Inc. said today it has closed on a $50 million round of funding, bringing its total amount raised to $87.5 million. Index Ventures led the Series C round with participation from Menlo Ventures, Headline and A Capital. The company also announced the launch of...
ECONOMY
NME

‘Splitgate’ devs raise $100million to become “community-first” AAA studio

1047 Games, the studio behind surprise FPS hit Splitgate, has secured $100million (£72.288million) in funding and has shared plans for the future. Taking to Twitter, 1047 Games CEO Ian ‘CardinalSoldier’ Proulx has announced that the studio is “not selling our company to one of the big guys” and has received funding to continue as an independent studio. The studio raised $100million in funding and was valued at $1.5billion (1.083billion).
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

‘Splitgate’ success fuels hefty $136 million investment

Splitgate developers 1047 Games have raised $136 million AUD to remain independent and become the “next big AAA studio”. When Splitgate first released in 2019, it was for early access only on Linux and Microsoft Windows through Steam. But on July 27th of this year, the multiplayer FPS with a twist released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and was throttled by its own popularity.
VIDEO GAMES
froggyweb.com

Chat app Discord raises $500 million in new funding

(Reuters) – Chat platform Discord has raised $500 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The deal values the company at about $15 billion, Bloomberg News https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-15/chat-app-discord-is-worth-15-billion-after-new-funding?sref=C6LRZopg had reported earlier. Discord declined to comment on the valuation. Baillie...
TECHNOLOGY
invenglobal.com

Splitgate developer raises $100M USD after game's popularity explodes

The independent gaming studio behind Splitgate, 1047 Games, announced on Tuesday that they have raised $100 million USD in investment capital to continue the development of the game. "l've read a lot of tweets from the community. . . and I am happy to confirm that we are NOT selling...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy