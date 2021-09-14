CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments in low-carbon fuel and projects through 2028. Oil producers globally, under mounting pressure to join the fight against climate change, have stepped up plans to transition to less carbon-intensive production. Shareholders and governments are insisting they plot a path to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Neowin

DuckDuckGo invests in carbon offsets making it carbon negative

The privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, has announced that it’s now carbon negative for the years 2008 through 2020 and that it’s committed to offsetting its emissions in the coming years too. It said that it’s offsetting 125% of its upstream and downstream emissions using Gold Standard offsets and it’s giving the same dollar amount through the Stripe Climate Program which is helping to develop carbon removal technology.
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Australia steps up hydrogen funding ahead of climate talks

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia said on Monday it would step up grant funding for hydrogen projects to boost clean energy output, a response to international pressure to set more ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets for 2030. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would provide an extra A$150 million ($108...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ocj.com

POET pledges carbon neutrality by 2050

POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels and a leading producer of bio-based products, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural sustainability report, which outlines the company’s focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. POET established several ESG goals, including the achievement of net-zero carbon at its...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

BP, UAE ink sweeping low-carbon agreements

From carbon storage to hydrogen, the companies agreed to developments both in the UK and in the UAE. UK energy company BP said September 16 it signed agreements with Middle East partners to collaborate on clean energy development, including hydrogen. BP si... Please sign in to access the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Chevron's low-carbon push still puts it behind the curve

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Chevron (CVX), the $186 billon US oil giant, is taking steps to diversify its business away from fossil fuels as concerns about the climate crisis grow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Chevron and Enterprise Exploring Carbon Storage Ops

Chevron and Enterprise Products Partners are exploring carbon storage business opportunities. Through its Chevron New Energies division, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced a framework to study and evaluate opportunities for carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) from their respective business operations in the U.S. Midcontinent and Gulf Coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Axios

Chevron vows big increase in low-carbon spending

Chevron is pledging to invest $10 billion through 2028 in a push to expand renewable fuels and gas, hydrogen and carbon capture. Driving the news: The oil giant this morning announced specific targets for fuels production and CO2 capture levels by 2030. It pledged to reach 100,000 barrels per day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

The Hollow Promise of Net-Zero Carbon Pledges

Countries and corporations around the globe are talking up their climate credentials, pledging to achieve "net-zero" carbon or become "carbon neutral" in the next few decades. Unfortunately, there are no standard guidelines for achieving net zero or carbon neutral emissions. That means companies and countries can create their own definitions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Energy crisis – live: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
CNBC

American Airlines, Microsoft join a Bill Gates-backed program to boost clean energy

Several U.S. companies on Monday built on their commitment to clean energy by joining Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy program. The companies involved include American Airlines, General Motors and Microsoft. The initiative aims to boost the development of technologies to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

