WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street

Good City Brewing announced Wednesday that it will contribute at least 1% of all company revenue going forward to housing initiatives in Milwaukee. “Good City was born out of an intentional commitment Dan [Katt] and I made to put down roots and seek the good of Milwaukee. As we thought about how we can push forward our mission… as a company, we kept coming back to the importance of rootedness and calling a place home, keys to which are affordable housing and home ownership,” said co-founder David Dupee in a statement. “We’re excited to focus our efforts toward supporting the amazing local nonprofits who are making it easier for everyone to put down roots and call Milwaukee our home.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO