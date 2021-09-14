CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street

By Annie Mattea
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 7 days ago
German-themed food, beer and live music should be coming soon to Brady Street as WurstBar MKE reaches the final steps toward opening. It will open at 1239 E. Brady St., the former location of Green Fields. Owner Scott Schaefer said he hopes to announce the opening date soon. Schaefer and partners Andrew Fronek and Darryl Towers also own Milwaukee Brat House and Jack’s American Pub. The trio has been in the bar and restaurant industry since 2008.

