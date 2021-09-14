Ubisoft Is Making The Driver Games Into A Live-Action Series

Now we've all seen the transition that gaming properties are making to TV and film at the moment, haven't we? It seems like we're being hit with non-stop announcements, informing us that this game or that series is going to be made into something by Netflix or into an anime. It's fun when these projects come out and we get to enjoy even more of our favourite franchises - but additionally, it can be exhausting keeping up. And now, it's been reported that Ubisoft is reviving an old series of games, but this time for a TV show.